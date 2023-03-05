Sims, Thomas

SIMS, Jr., Thomas D.



Thomas D. Sims Jr., age 79, passed on January 29, 2023 in Florida after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer's. Tommy grew up in Ansley Park, attended Grady High School then UGA as a member of KA, and sold commercial real estate his whole life. Tom is a veteran of the Vietnam War and served as a Captain in the Marine Corps flying H-34 helicopters. He was a Lucky Red Lion of HMM-363, and was awarded medals for his service, including Distinguished Flying Cross. He flew in multiple covert and reconnaissance missions, including the Tet Offensive, flying medivac in and out of enemy territory to aid his fellow soldiers. Tom was gregarious, loved to be cheeky and to laugh, but he was also very sentimental. He loved books, the botanical gardens, the symphony, and hunting. He enjoyed all things peanut butter. He was always whistling classical or beach music. Tom had a deep affection for Tupelo honey; a legacy left by his father. He will be interred on Saturday March 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM at Arlington Memorial Park and a memorial service will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church.

