Sims, Robert

SIMS, Rev., Dr., Robert F.



Even at the age of seventeen Robert F. "Butch" Sims knew his intended path. In response to an English assignment to write your own obituary, he wrote, "The Reverend Dr. Robert Frederick Sims died today." On August 4, 2021, those prophetic words became reality.



Son of the late Joe L. and Hester Moser Sims, Bob was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on November 6, 1936, grew up in Salisbury, North Carolina, and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1958, where he was a pitcher for the baseball team.



At Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, where he graduated in 1961, Bob was honored as Scholar of New Testament Excellence. Ordination followed in June. He began his parish ministry in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, where, in 1978, he earned his Doctor of Ministry degree.



In his early years of ministry Pastor Sims was voted Young Man of the Year for his work in human relations averting racial strife in Shelby, NC. Newberry College awarded Bob an honorary Doctor of Divinity in 1991. His service to the church continued at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Atlanta, Georgia from which he retired as Pastor Emeritus in 2006. Upon his retirement Redeemer honored him by naming their fellowship space Sims Atrium. For the next several years, Pastor Sims served parishes as Interim pastor. Along with several of his friends, he launched 100 People of Faith with the goal of interfaith cooperation. His dear friend Richard Mueller marked Bob's 80th Birthday with the creation of The Sims Cottage on the campus of Goshen Valley Boys Ranch in Waleska, Georgia, ministering to foster youth.



From sports to drama to the written word, Bob shared his enthusiasm for life. He authored two books, one of which compiled many of his sermons, for which he was well known and widely admired. His column "Here I Stand," was a fixture in the weekly Shelby, NC newspaper. His passion for the competitive sports of basketball, tennis, and golf continued into his retirement.



Bob was a life-long advocate for social ministry causes benefitting his communities' most vulnerable and disadvantaged residents, including youth, elderly, and the the homeless. His ability to engage effectively and respectfully with people from all walks of life to achieve goals changed dreams into reality. He was an extraordinary preacher and teacher of the word of God. His relatable personal stories and sense of humor provided hope to many. He was a pioneer in using broadcast mediums to spread the word, including the first televised Lutheran Christmas Eve Service in Columbia, SC, and the regular broadcasting of Redeemer's services in Atlanta, GA. He had a joyful heart and a calming spirit, walking thousands of people over five decades of ministry through the best and worst times of their lives.



Bob was devoted to his family and was a blessing and inspiration to each of them. He took great pride in the legacy his parents began when they formed The Sims Foundation. This fourth generation family-led foundation funds many philanthropic needs, both locally and globally.



Pastor Sims is survived by his wife, Suzanne; sister, Eleanor Sims Andrews, Salisbury, NC; sister-in-law, Barbara Sims, Salisbury, NC; daughters, Cammie Sims Tomsic ( Randy), Wilmington, NC and Scottie Sims Dye, Columbia, SC; and son, Christian Sims, Columbia, SC; stepdaughters, Nikki Chunn (Kevin), Suwanee, GA; Deana Palmieri, Greenville, SC and Laney Palmieri, Powell, TN; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Ivan Sims.



A private service is scheduled on August 14 at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer with Bishop Kevin Strickland and The Rev. Mark Larson officiating. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30308, Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University, or The Sims Foundation, 1475 Corriher Springs Rd., China Grove, NC 28023.

