SIMS, Marie



Sunrise - July 30, 1939



Sunset - March 30, 2022



Marie Marilyn Dumas Sims was born on July 30, 1939, to the union of the late Easten Joseph and Eve Tumblin Dumas, Sr. in New Orleans, Louisiana. On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Marie peacefully transitioned from this life with her devoted family and friends by her side at her home in Fayetteville, Georgia.



Marie leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband, Donald Sims; her daughters and their families; her brothers, Easten (Eunice) Dumas, Jr., Furtrull (Betty) Dumas, William "Red" and (Carliss) Dumas; and one sister, JoAnn Dumas; four brothers-in-law, Phillip (Mattie) Sims, Edward Small, Leonard Sims, and Gerald Sims; two sisters -in-law, Glenda (Tyree) Pettis, and Pearlene Sims one aunt, Mary Dumas; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Easten J Dumas, Sr. and Eve Tumblin Dumas; three brothers, Freddie Dumas, LaMar "Boo" Dumas, and Ellis Dumas; one sister, Marina Dumas Haynes; three sisters-in-law, Lorraine Hayes Dumas, Diane Dumas and Mary Dumas; six aunts, Kate Wilson, Lucille Riley, Grace Dumas Gros, Gladys Dumas Trepagnier, Elizabeth Dumas Harry, and Margaret Dumas Robinson; and four uncles, Herman, Victor, Paul and Elizy Dumas.



The family will receive family and friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Funeral mass will be held at St. Philip Benizi, Jonesboro, Georgia, Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10:30 AM, Father John Kozial officiating. Interment will take place Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. www.mowells.com

