Sims, Kirby

SIMS, Sr., Kirby Powell



Kirby Powell Sims, Sr., 77, of Roswell GA passed away surrounded by loved ones on December 3rd, 2021.



Kirby was born February 4th, 1944, to Charles Hartwell Sims, Jr. and Barbara Kirby Sims in Selma, AL. In 1962 he received the Paul Grist Boy of the Year award. After graduating President of the Student Counsel from Parrish High School in 1962 he went to Marion Military Institute achieving the rank of Captain before attending the College of William and Mary where he played football for Coach Marv Levy. He graduated in 1967 and eventually moved to Atlanta, GA where he specialized in Drug and Alcohol Counseling for those with substance abuse issues.



Kirby was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sherer Sims; father, Charles Hartwell Sims, Jr.; mother, Barbara Kirby Sims and sister, Vivian Sims Funderburk. He is survived by his son, Kirby Powell (Stephanie) Sims, Jr.; grandchildren, Laura, Sarah and Kate Sims; his stepson, Ted Hurt (Kendra) Huckabee; grandchildren, Skylar and Hanna Huckabee, and his brother, Charles Hartwell (Anita) Sims III.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 11th at 2:00 PM at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama with Dr. Jerry Henry officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. The service will be live streamed online at http://WatchLawrence.live , via the funeral home's Facebook page.

