SIMS, Joseph



Joseph Duncan Sims, age 87, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Marvin and Mildred Sims. Mr. Sims is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Ann Howell Sims, Flowery Branch, GA; children, Sharon and Dan Parker, Milledgeville, GA, Dennis and Donna Sims, Duluth, GA, Penny and Burney Oslin, Lawrenceville, GA and Mathew and Katie Sims, Sharpsburg, GA; grandchildren, Amelia S. Thomas, Sean Sims, and Austin Oslin; great-grandchild, Emerson Thomas; sister, Melda Sims Abruzzise, Lawrenceville, GA and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Mary Ann Howell, Topping, VA. Mr. Sims was born on January 3, 1934 in Atlanta, GA. He was a 1953 graduate of Bass High School in Atlanta, GA and received his Associate's Degree from Georgia State College. Mr. Sims was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was retired in Sales from Rudy Farms Company after thirty years of service. He was a member of Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford, GA where he was a member of Jeff Bowie Sunday School Class. He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing Alta Tennis, and working in his shop. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00AM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Patchin and Dr. Craig Dale officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at 2:00PM at Georgia Memorial Park, 2000 Cobb Parkway, S.E., Marietta, GA 30062. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 29 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, 770-932-1133.



