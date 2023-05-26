SIMS, Jean Marie



Jean Marie Sims passed peacefully on February 23, 2023, at the age of 87. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Wagoner; and niece, Beth McConahy; four children, Rob Sims, Chris Sims, Laura Bullard, Donna Sorrells; her two daughters-in-law, Pam Sims, Kelly Sims; one son-in-law, Marvin Bullard; eight grandchildren, Bryan Sims, Drew Sims, Zack Sims and his fiancé, Whitney Poppell, Nick Sims and his wife, Nicole Sims, Brandon Burnham and his wife, Veyunka Burnham, Stephanie Burnham, Ashly Sorrells, and Austen Sorrells and his fiancé, Riley Dunn; and seven great-grandchildren, Lyric Burnham, Laiya Burnham, Landyn Burnham, Zoe Tolliver, Chance Sims, Cooper Sims, and Cash Sims.



After the passing of her husband, Bob Sims, she raised her four children. A devout Catholic, she attended St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in McDonough, Georgia, for a number of years before moving to Newnan. Upon moving to Newnan, she attended St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, where a funeral was held for her on March 7, 2023.



She is known for her kind words and actions, for both her friends and family. Loved ones describe her actions as someone who was authentically selfless. One highlight came when she was 85-years-old, and found out, she along with all of her neighbors, had COVID. Rather than be concerned with her own well-being, Jean bought her entire cul-de-sac of neighbors Chick-Fil-A so they didn't have to worry about food for a few meals.



She left the world a better place than what it was when she came into it, and she will truly be missed.



"For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many." – Mark 10:45



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com