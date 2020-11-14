SIMS, Edith Joan Garcia



Edith Joan Garcia Sims, age 80, passed away, Tuesday October 27th at her family farm in Princeton, Kentucky. Joan was born in Princeton, where she attended ES before her family relocated to Atlanta, GA. Joan attended Emory University, was a Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated with a focus on English Literature and Art History. After post-graduate studies in medical research, she married Luis Alberto Garcia Arcay of Venezuela in 1965. They moved Caracas where Joan was active with charitable organizations, a Girl Scout Leader, an artist, a writer, and sang with the Sweet Adelines. Back in Atlanta, Joan abstracted for the CDC and Battelle and published her acclaimed "Paisley Sterling Mystery" series. She is survived by her daughters: Caroline Garcia-Garner (Rachel) and Polly Garcia (Mark Short); sister, Jean Hawkins; nephew, Jason Harris; and her faithful dog, Spencer. Joan is also survived by many friends and family members around the world. You may light a candle or leave a message at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.

