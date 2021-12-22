SIMPSON, William



William "Bill" Simpson - 72 passed away December 7, 2021 at home after a short illness. He was born March 22, 1949 in Washington, PA son of Albert (Duke) Miller and Blanche Crupe.



He leaves behind his wife, the one and only true love of his life, Latiffe Simpson. One son Andrew Simpson (Lanette) of North Augusta, SC, two step sons Edward Antonio Lett of Brooklyn, NY, and Alex Zambrano of Auburn, GA, three half sisters Dianna Falvo, Laurel Hall and Jeanie Calci, and one half brother John Crupe of Washington, PA, and a long time best friend Brandon Hunt.



The family will be holding a private memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society.

