Simpson, Polly

SIMPSON (BROOKS), Polly



Polly Brooks Simpson, the beloved only child of Polly and Bobby Brooks, born December 17, 1939, died December 24, 2020, of COPD. Polly grew up in small, middle Georgia towns, and came to Atlanta as a freshman at Agnes Scott College. She met her future husband, Charlie, while there. They married June 4, 1960, and she finished college at Georgia State University upon returning to Atlanta after Charlie's stint in the Army at Fort Benning.



She then worked at GSU for five years as a psychometrist, the first of many careers she embarked on. Charlie used to tease her that she had a three year attention span. She claimed that she was a modern day "Renaissance woman". After their two daughters, Elizabeth and Catherine, were in school, she went on to obtain her MSW degree at Atlanta University, after which she worked as a psychotherapist for several years (3). Later, with Sally Train, she started Option Three, which consulted with students who wanted to take a gap year or a year off from college, sending kids on adventures pretty much all over the world (3 years). She also worked with Charlie at his company, Brookside Properties, where she helped with marketing and managing homeowner associations (3 years). She then threw herself into volunteer work (way more than 3 years). She worked tirelessly for the causes she believed in, primarily those revolving around children and women. On the Board for many years of Georgia Council on Child Abuse, she chaired the organization for two terms. Along with Jean Harsch and Ann Fauver, she started and ran an organization called, A Woman's Place, a networking and supportive organization for women (3 years). She organized and chaired Georgia Voices for Children, which helped revise some Georgia laws regarding child abuse. She served on the Board of the National Committee to Prevent Child Abuse. She served on the Board of the Atlanta Women's Foundation and chaired it for two terms. Her final volunteer work was being on the Board of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, where, along with Barbara Reid, she organized Atlanta Women's Build, a determination to build houses with an all women team. This program has carried on for many years and has now built 16 houses with plans for many more. Over the years Polly was recognized for her work with many accolades and awards—too many to list here. Her final career was owner of Vermillion Gallery, an art and fine crafts gallery, allowing her to nurture her lifelong passion for fine crafts. She was a woman of immense talents and no single career could hold her for long.



The career that never ended or waned was her family and many friends. At her 65th birthday party, hosted by longtime friends, Clay and Elizabeth Long, Elizabeth toasted her as everybody's best friend. Indeed, she had many very close friends and had a remarkable memory of the details of their lives. A quote from Polly, "the constant throughout my adult life was my relationship with Charlie, my husband, lover, and best friend." Their remarkable relationship allowed them to play bridge and tennis together without any harsh words, run together, go on road trips together, and enjoy daily life together. They cherished their long term friendships with many other couples. She was a great hostess at the many parties they gave, particularly the almost legendary intergenerational Christmas parties which included their children and grandchildren's friends.



As Polly would say, saving the best for last like her beloved desserts (no meal was worth having without a dessert) are her girls and grandchildren: Elizabeth Simpson Spears, Catherine Simpson, Elizabeth's sons, Michael, Steven, and William, and Catherine's daughter, Camryn. Both Elizabeth and Catherine moved back to Atlanta in the early 90's giving Polly the opportunity to participate in her grandchildren's lives. And participate she did! She was driver, sitter, game player, birthday cake provider, and constant fan at every event in which they participated. She would drop absolutely anything she was doing to help them out or participate in their activities. Polly was clear that the way she wanted to be remembered was as a mother, grandmother, wife and friend. No one who knew her will ever forget.



We will not have a service at this time. Please, no flowers. Contributions, if you wish, should be made specifically to The Atlanta Women's Build at Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, 824 Memorial Drive, SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

