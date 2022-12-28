Simpson, Paul

SIMPSON, Sr., Paul



Mr. Paul Azikiwie Simpson, Sr., was born May 22, 1961 in Moultrie, Georgia the son of the late Irwin Lockett Simpson, Sr. and the late Evelyn Barber Simpson. He departed this life on December 19, 2022 at Tift Regional Medical Center.



Mr. Simpson was a 1979 graduate of Colquitt County High School. He was also a United States Navy Veteran from 1979 to 1987. In his spare time, he enjoyed being a DJ.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Irwin and Evelyn Simpson; four brothers, Anthony Simpson, Emmanuel Simpson, Irwin Simpson, Jr. and David Simpson.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Darlene Roberts-Simpson of Moultrie, Georgia; four daughters, Shannon Andrews (De'Aries) of Atlanta, Georgia, Kyandrea Simpson of Moultrie, Georgia, Brittney Simpson of Tallahassee, Florida, and Jamaiyah Simpson of Thomasville, Georgia; three sons, Paul Simpson, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Travis Simpson of Jacksonville, Florida, and La'Darrian Simpson of Moultrie, Georgia; one brother, Kirly Simpson (Tonya) of Augusta, Georgia; five sisters, Dorothy Amadi, Sharon Obi both of Brooklyn, New York, Janice King of Moultrie, Georgia, Cheryl Simpson of Brooklyn, New York, Eleanor Simpson of Moultrie, Georgia, Jackie Scott of Atlanta, Georgia and Gail Anderson of Moultrie, Georgia; fifteen grandchildren; four special friends, Regina Walker of Moultrie, Georgia, Karin Huckaby of Tallahassee, Florida, Chant'a Collier of Atlanta, Georgia and Lastacha Hodges of Moultrie, Georgia and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service for Paul Simpson, Sr., Thursday, December 29, 2022, 3 PM at Union Baptist Church, 103 2nd S.T N.W Moultrie, GA 31768. Repass immediately after the service.

