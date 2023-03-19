X

Simpson, Margaret

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SIMPSON (WOODS),

Margaret "Peggy"

Margaret "Peggy" Woods Simpson died peacefully in her sleep on February 22, 2023. Peggy was born in Detroit, MI, August 23, 1926. She was the daughter of James and Margaret Woods.

Peggy, a devoted wife and mother, and George S. Simpson Jr, her husband of 61 years, raised their three children in a home where they were deeply loved and always encouraged and supported. She was a sweet and gracious lady.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband and son, Steve Simpson. She is survived by her son, Spence (Barbara) Simpson; daughter, Margie (Wayne) Wilson; five grandchildren, Lauren (Bryan), Chris, Brian (Krystina), Taylor, David (Alisa); and five great-grandchildren, Connor, Harper, Isabella, Alessandra and Charlotte.

Peggy was an active member of Mt. Bethel Church, Marietta for 32 years and a longtime volunteer for the Salvation Army and PEO.

"Peggy", "Mom", "Grandmother", "Mamie", "Gigi" lived a full life, loved by family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 27, at Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068. The family will visit with friends beginning at 11:30 and the service will begin at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mt Bethel Church or The Salvation Army.

