SIMPSON, James Edward

Mr. James Edward Simpson of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 12, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Other Services will be held in South Carolina c/o Gilbert Mortuary, 100 E. South 1st Street, Seneca, SC 29678. On Friday, June 16, 2023, Public Viewing will held from 1 - 5 PM and Family will greet from 4 - 5 PM at Gilbert Mortuary.

His Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Seneca Baptist Church, 1080 S. Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678

He leaves to cherish fond memories four daughters, Kimberly (Kenny) Pouncy of Atlanta, GA, Alecha (Virgil) Hardin of Griffin, GA, Patricia (Kedric) Combs of Atlanta, GA, Breonna (Michael) James of Montgomery, AL; two sisters, Hattie (Donnie) Rhone of Liberty, SC, Betty (Foster) Earl of Pendleton, SC; and one brother, Corten Robert (Mattie) Simpson of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren, Brandon Pouncy, Keela Pouncy, Isaiah Pouncy, Christian Williams, Devin Simpson, Haley Combs, Kameron Combs, DeJion Eaton, Patrick Eaton; and one great-granddaughter, Karter Pouncy; along with a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.




Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

