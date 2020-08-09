SIMPSON, Jack Jack B. Simpson, 96, died August 5, 2020. He is survived by wife, Dorothy; children, Barbara, Mark, and Joan; 7 grandchildren, and extended family. He served his Country proudly as WWII Veteran, FBI Special Agent, and Rockdale & Newton Counties Sheriff's Deputy. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM, at Scot Ward Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Random Acts of Kindness Program, Newton County Sheriff's Office, 15151 Alcovy Road, Covington, GA 30014. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

