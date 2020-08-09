X

Simpson, Jack

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SIMPSON, Jack Jack B. Simpson, 96, died August 5, 2020. He is survived by wife, Dorothy; children, Barbara, Mark, and Joan; 7 grandchildren, and extended family. He served his Country proudly as WWII Veteran, FBI Special Agent, and Rockdale & Newton Counties Sheriff's Deputy. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM, at Scot Ward Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Random Acts of Kindness Program, Newton County Sheriff's Office, 15151 Alcovy Road, Covington, GA 30014. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel

699 American Legion Road

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.