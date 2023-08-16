SIMPSON, Harold



Harold Simpson passed on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, also at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel 12-8 PM. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.



Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

