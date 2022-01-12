SIMPSON, Allie



Celebration of Life Service for Allie Lee Simpson, of Austell, GA will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment; Kennesaw Memorial Park. A public viewing will take place one hour prior to service. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



