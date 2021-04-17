Simpson, Albert

MCGHEE, Albert Simpson



1932-2021



Albert Simpson McGhee passed away peacefully on April 3, 2021 in Atlanta GA. He was 89 years old.



Born on February 17, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA he was the son of Albert McGhee and Elizabeth Simpson McGhee. Al was raised along with his sister Jean in Mt. Lebanon, PA and graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1949. He played baseball and basketball all four years of high school.



Al attended Washington and Jefferson College where he played baseball and majored in Economics. After graduation in 1953 he served our country in the US Army for 2 years.



Al began his career with The Aetna Insurance Company in the Detroit office. It was here that he met and married his loving wife, Betsy in 1957. Their daughter, Susan, was born in 1958. They welcomed their son, Andrew, into the world in 1960. A transfer took the young family from Detroit to Buffalo, NY where he continued a successful career. They loved their years in Orchard Park, NY where they made many lasting friendships. In 1964 the Aetna asked him to relocate to New York City. The family settled in Weston, CT and Al commuted to the city.



Those were exciting years, but the South was calling and in 1969 Al accepted a position with Johnson and Higgins, an insurance broker, and moved to Atlanta. He always referenced his move to Johnson and Higgins as "the best decision of his work life". Al retired as a Director with J&H in 1994. He always said that he worked for the best company on Earth, and he enjoyed every minute of it. Through his work he made many lifelong friends whom he cherished until his last day. After retirement he and Betsy loved the time they spent in Naples, FL but they were always happy to get back home to Atlanta.



Al was deeply devoted to his wife Betsy, children Susan and Andy and to his Christian faith. He was a true family man who never missed a ballgame, recital or any events his kids were involved in. His family always came first. He loved golf and relished his days on the course. He was so proud of his Eagle at Augusta and of shooting his age when he was 79. Watching baseball was a favorite pastime, and the Braves World Series win was a highlight for such a devoted fan.



Al was predeceased by his parents, sister Jean Murphy and his lovely bride Elizabeth (Betsy) McGhee.



Surviving are his daughter Susan O'Brien (Bill), son Andy (Carolyn), grandchildren Lindsay Kaufman (Mark), Andrew (Lauren), Ansley Walker (Duncan) and Will O'Brien as well as a great granddaughter, Caroline (CeCe) Kaufman. Survivors also include his nephews Arthur (Chip) Murphy, Lee Arnold and Richard Arnold.



Al was an extraordinary man who loved life and the people he cared about. He never met a stranger and was generous to so many in his community. He will be greatly missed by his family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to The Piedmont Hospital Foundation.



A memorial service will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church on Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM.



