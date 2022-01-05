Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Simpkins, Evelyn

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SIMPKINS (WILSON), Evelyn Joann

Evelyn Joann Wilson Simpkins, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2:00 PM. Joann was an artist. She also enjoyed gardening. She was an avid bowler who was known to bowl a perfect game on more than one occasion. Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Thomas Simpkins; parents, James Boone and Ada (Trulove) Wilson; siblings, Christine Perry, Earl Wilson and Alvis Wilson. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Karen Simpkins of Riverdale, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina Simpkins-Green and Tracy Green of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Ashley and Ray Taylor of Lawrenceville, GA, Steven Green of Atlanta, GA, Hunter Summerfield of Buchanan, GA, and Savannah Raymer of Riverdale, GA; great-grandchild, Emily Taylor; sister, Patricia Thornton of Pensacola, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

670 Tom Brewer Road

Loganville, GA

30052

https://www.stewartfh.com/

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Martin, George
1h ago
Peck, Helen
1h ago
Littlejohn, James
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top