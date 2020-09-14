SIMON, Leonard Leonard (Lenny) Norman Simon, passionate runner and cyclist, successful business consultant and loving husband, father and grandfather passed away Friday at the age of 83. He and his wife Jane recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary; in true Lenny fashion, when the pandemic forced them to scrap plans for an international celebration trip, he embraced a close-knit family dinner with culinary favorites flown in from New England. Lenny was an active member of Atlanta's Jewish community and a longtime congregant of Etz Chaim. He was born and raised in New York and graduated from Alfred University. After completing his Army service as a 2nd lieutenant, he began working at IBM and stayed there until his first retirement. Never one to stay still, Lenny immediately began his second career in business consulting, which provided the opportunity to relocate to London and build on his lifelong passion for travel and exploration. He and Jane traveled the world, often accompanied by their children and, later, their grandchildren. After finally leaving the business world 20 years ago, Lenny found volunteering at JF&CS a most rewarding experience. He also sang with Bob's Broadway Chorus, regularly performing at many local retirement homes and spreading his love of musical theatre to those who were most appreciative. Lenny and Jane have two daughters, Julie and Deana, who were his joys never to be exceeded until he was blessed with two grandchildren: Isabella (Bella); and Dylan. To ask him was to know that they were the smartest, most lovable and fantastic grandchildren that were ever born. He is also survived by his sisters Lucy and Janet and, of course, his 80-pound golden retriever who was never far from Lenny's side. From all of us who Lenny enriched by sharing his time and talents, we wish him God speed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Etz Chaim at www.etzchaim.net or any charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

