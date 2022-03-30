ajc logo
2 hours ago

SIMON, Elijah

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Elijah Simon of Stone Mountain, GA will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:00 AM at Antioch AME Church, 765 S Hairston Road Stone Mountain, GA. Pastor Vandy Simmons, Eulogist. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Survivors: children, James, Monica, Miriam, and Meta; grandchildren Grimyko N., Chastity (Charles), Mya Seimone Charle'sea, Daryl, Jr., Eyanna; great-grandchildren, Mikaila Brooke, Elizabeth Miriam, Xavier Charles; sister-in-law, Eardell Porter; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Road Lithonia, GA 30058.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Lithonia/Special Events Chapel

5843 Redan Rd.

Lithonia, GA

30058

