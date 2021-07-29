SIMMONS, William Donald



On July 25, 2021, William Donald Simmons, father of two, passed away at age 81 in Cumming, Georgia.



Don, as he was known, was born on September 12, 1939, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Eva C. Simmons and John Henry Simmons. He graduated from the University of Florida, and worked for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for thirty years. He began his career at Social Security Administration's management intern program, where he met Jane Hoagland and married her on February 17, 1968. They raised two children together in Atlanta. Don loved to travel and loved anything to do with aviation and space exploration. He was known for being a friendly jokester and avid conversationalist. He was preceded in death by both parents, his sister Marlene, and wife Jane. He is survived by his children Ames and John, his sister Linda, and several nieces and nephews.



Services have not been scheduled at this time, and John and Ames request donations to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.



Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.



Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home,



150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886-9899.

