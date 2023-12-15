SIMMONS, Tony
Age 64, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12 PM, Kelly Lake COGIC. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SIMMONS, Tony
Age 64, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12 PM, Kelly Lake COGIC. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral