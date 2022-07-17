Simmons, Sadie

SIMMONS, Dr. Sadie



Dr. Sadie Vee Simmons, age 92, of Decatur, passed away on July 12, 2022. She was born October 19, 1929 in Jackson, Mississippi to Herbie L. Simmons, Sr. and Sadie Vee Watkins Simmons. Vee loved traveling especially to Europe, her dogs and her family. Christmas was a special time for the family to gather and she hosted many of those gatherings.



Vee attended Sullins College in Bristol, VA, the University of Colorado and received her Master's Degree from Emory University. She was an active educator in Decatur for over 30 years. She was a classroom teacher, principal and administrator. In 1994 she was the recipient of a scholarship given by the state of Georgia for work at the doctoral level. After receiving her Doctorate from the University of Georgia, she returned to work with the City of Decatur Schools as principal of College Heights Elementary School. The last 10 years of her career Dr. Simmons was Superintendent of City of Decatur Schools. After retirement she volunteered at Fernbank Science Center and Decatur Emergency Assistant Ministry. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 56 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Mary Simmons; stepfather, M. A. Lewis; and her sister, Dr. Catherine (Tina) Blocker.



She is survived by her brother, Herbie L. (Gladys) Simmons of Fayetteville, GA; brother-in-law, Larry Blocker of Richmond Hills, GA; niece, Lisa (Barry) Macoy, nephews, Brian Simmons, Brent Smith, and Dr. Andrew (Cheryl) Smith. She is survived by 4 great nieces, 2 great nephews, and dear friend Joyce Paris. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels for being wonderful caretakers the last couple of years of her life.



Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, July 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. The Rev. Dr. John Beyers and Rev. Sara Webb Phillips will officiate. She will be interred in Decatur Cemetery next to her father. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road, N.W., Atlanta, GA 30318 or your favorite charity.



