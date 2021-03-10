SIMMONS, Rosa M.



The Memorial Service for Rosa Simmons will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 on the lawn of Grissom-Clark Funeral Home. (CDC COVID-19 guidelines and social distances will be observed.)



Rosa Simmons, age 96, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3. Those who cherish her memory include her loving family, friends, and neighbors. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). www.grissom-clarkfh.com 404-373-3191.

