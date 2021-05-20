Simmons, Milton

SIMMONS Jr., Milton



Milton Simmons Jr., 73, of Lithonia, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Homegoing Services to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Milton Simmons Jr. will be held Friday, May 21, at 1:00 PM, Gregory B. Levett and Sons South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation services will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM at the South DeKalb Chapel. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of relatives and many dear friends. DUE TO COVID-19, MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL GUESTS.

