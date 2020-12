SIMMONS, Lottie



Mrs. Lottie W. Simmons transitioned on December 11, 2020. Graveside Service will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at SouthView Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SE Atlanta, GA. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 404-963-5634.