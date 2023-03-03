SIMMONS, Brian



Brian Hervey Simmons was born on November 9, 1958. After a valiant battle with metastatic cancer, he died on February 27, 2023. Brian grew up in West Hartford, CT, the youngest of four children. He earned a finance degree from Georgetown University and was very proud to be a Hoya. Brian was employed by Team One Logistics in Alpharetta, GA.



Brian grew up playing sports, and was a standout baseball pitcher. He was also a member of the Georgetown University football team. Over the years, he enjoyed attending daughter Reilly's volleyball games and son Connor's basketball and baseball games. Brian loved being near the water and he was happiest when he was on Lake Blue Ridge in his boat or enjoying a family vacation at the beach. He will be remembered for his devotion to family and for his infectious laughter.



Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Traci Gentry Simmons; son, Connor Gentry Simmons; and his daughter, Reilly Michelle Simmons. Other survivors are two brothers, Bruce Simmons (Ellen) and Brad Simmons (Betsy; and a sister, Mary Lane Lynch (John); as well as nieces, Elizabeth Simmons and Claire Melancon (Connor); nephews, Brian Simmons, Matthew Simmons (Jessica), Win Simmons (Ariel); as well as several great-nieces and nephews. Preceding Brian in death were his parents, Winsor and Mary Jane Simmons; father-in-law, Ralph Gentry; and sister-in-law, Lori Michelle Gentry.



Visitation will be on Sunday afternoon, March 5, from 4-6 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs, GA. The funeral service will be March 6 at 10 AM at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Sandy Springs, GA.



Donations can be made to the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University School of Medicine on Clifton Road, Atlanta GA.



This service will be live-streamed and the link can be accessed prior to the start of the service via the Patterson & Son- Arlington Chapel website by clicking on the Brian Simmons obituary.



