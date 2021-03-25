SIMMONDS, Gladys



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Gladys Simmonds will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, 3 PM in our chapel. Visitation Saturday, March 27, 2021, 1 PM-3 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences and view services via livestream. www.levettfuneralhome.com

