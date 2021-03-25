X

Simmonds, Gladys

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SIMMONDS, Gladys

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Gladys Simmonds will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, 3 PM in our chapel. Visitation Saturday, March 27, 2021, 1 PM-3 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences and view services via livestream. www.levettfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.