SIMMERMON, Robert David



1946-2023



Dr. Robert David Simmermon died on May 31, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. He was 76 years old and is survived by Judith, his wife of 54 years; daughters, Jill Rickman and Julie Elgar; sons-in-law, Jeff Rickman and Jim Elgar; grandchildren Michael Rickman, Robert Rickman, Charles Elgar and Elisabeth Elgar; nephew, Matthew Simmermon and his wife Juli, and their children Chase and Camryn. Dr. Simmermon was preceded in death by his mother, Annetta Mercer; his father, Carl Simmermon; and his brother, Michael Simmermon.



Dr. Simmermon was born in Noblesville, Indiana, where he graduated from Noblesville High School in 1965. He received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University in 1970, his Master's degree from Butler University in 1974, and doctorate from Ball State University in 1977. A licensed psychologist, Dr. Simmermon began his career as a faculty member at Georgia State University where he taught, saw patients, and supervised doctoral students. Additionally, he hosted the WGST radio show "On Your Mind," winning the media psychologist award several times. Dr. Simmermon was editor of The Georgia Psychologist and a board member of both the Georgia Psychological Association and the American Psychological Association (Division 46). A sought-after expert and lecturer, Dr. Simmermon was frequently interviewed by local newspapers, TV and radio stations, as well as CNN and MSNBC. He was the last person to interview B. F. Skinner and Carl Rogers. The last 30 years were spent in private practice. His philosophy of therapy was influenced by his mentors and personal relationships with Daniel Levinson, Earl Brown, Irvin Yalom, and Dan McAdams. Dr. Simmermon's body of work lives on in the spirits of the many men and women who knew him as a therapist.



His joy and passion were the arts. He was a playwright; his play "Monument Street" was produced in 1996 in Atlanta and readings for the "Cheval Rouge" were performed at the Actors Express. His pilot "Millennial Gardens" was an award finalist at the Oaxaca Film Festival in 2018. He loved working with new playwrights as a member of the new works committee of the Alliance Theatre where he was also a member of their advisory board. He was a guest writer for the Atlanta Business Chronicle and a writer of poetry.



His family and friends knew him as a master prankster willing to put hours into elaborate schemes, a believer in the healing power of laughter, a storyteller/yarn spinner and teller of tall tales, an outspoken, proud liberal, Democrat, an avid tennis player with matches followed by lunches at the Men's Grill, a fan of the Hoosiers, Bengals, and Indy 500, an enthusiastic world traveler, and a giver of confidence with the power of being present.



Everyone is invited to a Memorial Service which will be held at Ansley Golf Club, 196 Montgomery Ferry Dr., N.E., at 3:30 PM on June 16, 2023. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alliance Theatre or Planned Parenthood.



