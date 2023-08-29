Simelton, Valarie

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

SIMELTON, Valarie

Age 64, passed August 20, 2023. Funeral, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 12:00 PM, at Woods Memorial Baptist Church, College Park, 30349. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘She was definitely a star’: Family honors skating influencer stabbed to death5h ago

Credit: AP

WATCH: Scary incident for Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.
21m ago

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/bsanderlin@ajc.com

GEORGIA FOOTBALL
Sonny Seiler, patriarch of Uga mascot tradition, dies at 90
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

GBI urges Georgia lawmakers to report threats amid Trump indictment
11h ago

Credit: John Spink

GBI urges Georgia lawmakers to report threats amid Trump indictment
11h ago

Violence, threats at 3 metro Atlanta theaters keep officers busy
12h ago
The Latest

Rayle, Margaret
Naddra, Gerald
1h ago
Arnold, Tiko
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top