SIMARD, Christopher Lawrence "Chris"



God took Christopher (Chris) Lawrence Simard to hie eternal home on October 6 at the age of 62. Diagnosed with terminal brain cancer on December 18, 2018, he fought valiantly and courageously throughout his illness.



Chris is remembered as an incredibly bright, kind spirit who was an ultimate gentleman, a gallant warrior, an astute businessman, an avid runner and a dedicated husband and father.



Chris is survived by his wife, Karen Hudson of Atlanta; his mother, Carol Simard; his sister, Laurie Iles (Tony); his brother, Jay Simard (Michele) along with their three children, Olivia, Schuyler and Carter; his former wife, Carol Simard, and their four children, Justin, Lindsey, Bethany & Jeff; his in-laws George & Robert Hudson and nephew, Kevin. He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Simard, and mother-in-law, Rosemary Hudson.



Chris earned his engineering degree from Syracuse and his MBA from Stephen Austin University. Devoting his entire career to the paper industry, he retired as VP of Operations at Neenah Paper, Inc. a spinoff of Kimberly-Clark. He was a wizard with spreadsheets, flow charts and problem solving – a keen mind, indeed!



Chris and Karen met in Atlanta and married in 2012. Together, they enjoyed traveling, dining out, and spending time with friends and family in Atlanta and in Highlands, NC, where they enjoyed hiking and relaxing on weekends.



The prayer card at his bedside read: "Do not look forward to what might happen tomorrow. The same everlasting Father....who cares for you today...will take care of you tomorrow and every day. Either He will shield you from suffering or He will give you unfailing strength to bear it. Be at peace and then put aside all anxious thoughts and imaginations."



A private family mass and burial will be held in Adams, MA, on October 23rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice, The Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation at www.SBTF.org. or The Syracuse Paper and Pulp Foundation at www.esf.edu/pbe/sppf - Insert the Lawrence Simard Endowment Fund in the DONATE "comments" section or by mail to SUNY ESF, 319 Walters Hall, Syracuse, NY 13210.



