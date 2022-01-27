SILVERS, J.T.



Silvers, J. T. "Jake", 94, of Alpharetta, passed away peacefully in his home on January 22, 2022. Jake was a member of Buckhead Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Eddie Ruth Hardeman, to whom he was married almost 66 years.



He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Cary and Karen Silvers of Boerne, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Mark Plavcan of Alpharetta; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jean and James Moore of Knoxville, Tennessee, Claudette and Virgil Horton of Cumming, Irma Miller of Roswell; grandchildren, Clay and Chad Plavcan and Brittany Silvers; great grandchildren, Lucas, Harper and Isla Plavcan; nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.



Jake's love for family and friends was his gift to the world. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held on January 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Dr. James Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs. The family will receive friends on January 26, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.



