SILVERMAN, Robert (Bobby)



Robert (Bobby) Silverman was born on September 24, 1934 and passed away on June 14, 2023. Bobby, as he was known, was predeceased by his parents, Lee and Sidney Silverman, grandson Phillip Michael Silverman, and the love of his life Eileen Silverman, all of blessed memory. Bobby and Eileen met when she was 13 and he was 14. Five years later they married. That marriage lasted for 63 years. They had three sons: Rick (Kathi) San Bruno, CA, Cary (Judy) Sarasota, FL, and Alan (Bonnie) Marietta, GA. They had 4 grandchildren: Brandon (Lauryn), Charleston, SC, Jeremy, San Bruno, CA, Laura, Brooklyn, NY, Phillip, OBM; and one great-grandchild: Eden, Charleston, SC. Bobby graduated from Grady High School in 1952. Bobby excelled in sports at Grady, once being voted as Athlete of The Year in the State of Georgia. He also earned more varsity letters than anyone at Grady, a total of 8 in football, basketball, and baseball. After a tryout with the Boston Red Sox, he was offered a contract at 17 years old, but because of the Korean Conflict and the thought of him being drafted, his father would not sign it. Instead, Bobby went to the University of Georgia where he played baseball in his freshman year. An injury ended his baseball playing career, so he transferred to Georgia State University in Atlanta, starting his sophomore year. In 1953, he and Eileen were married. In 1956, Bobby graduated from Georgia State and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He and Eileen moved to Ft. Benning, GA, where he started his Army service. After his active duty, he was in the reserves until his honorable discharge as a captain in the U.S. Infantry. In 1959, Bobby began work at Zep Manufacturing Co, where he continued to work for 53 years as a salesman and sales manager. He retired in 2012, and spent a lot of time with his other love and passion, golf. When Eileen passed away in 2017, he lost his best friend and the love of his life. Any contributions should be made to the Phillip Michael Silverman Memorial Fund at Congregation Etz Chaim, 1190 Indian Hills Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30068, or a charity of one's choosing. A graveside funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 16, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/