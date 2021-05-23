Silva, Carol

SILVA (FITZGERALD), Carol



On May 18, 2021, Carol Fitzgerald Silva died peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Her smile will be missed.



Carol was born on May 28, 1955 in Columbia, SC to Marion Gaines Saulsbury and Thomas C. Fitzgerald, Jr. She is survived by her son Jonathan Silva; her brother and sister-in-law Clark and Diana Fitzgerald; her stepsons and daughters-in-law Alex and Rachel Silva and Ed and Valerie Silva; and six adored grandchildren Henry, Emma, Gavin, Elena, Nora, Marin. Carol also leaves behind life-long friends Kathryn Eskew and Kathy O'Connor Batten. Carol was predeceased by her brother, Gaines Fitzgerald.



Carol graduated from The Lovett School in 1973 and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1977. After graduation she worked as an environmentalist and then a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch. Carol was passionate about her son, her community, her faith, her bible study and her bridge game. Carol's volunteer work included the Boy Scouts, leadership of the Alliance Theatre, The Lovett School Alumni Association, and the Cathedral of Christ the King. She was a member of the Huguenot Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Zonta Club. For many years Carol enjoyed the companionship and support of "The Grapenuts" Bible Study Group and the Banquet Bible Study Group of Northside Methodist Church.



The funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta on May 28, 2021 at 10:00 in the morning.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to the American Diabetes Association http://www.diabetes.org/ATL or The Lovett School Financial Aid Endowment https://www.lovett.org.



