Siller, Gene

Eugene "Gene" Karl Siller, age 46, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away on July 3, 2021. Gene was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. As a Professional Engineer, he helped develop multiple US Patents before following his passion toward a career in golf. His dedication to hard work enabled him to qualify as a PGA Golf Professional. A natural teacher and mentor, Gene held leadership positions at several of the most esteemed golf clubs around Metro Atlanta. He had an endless pursuit to be the best version of himself and an incredible work ethic, which he used to encourage and mentor aspiring golfers.



In 2007, he met his soulmate, Ashley, and later had two sons, Beau and Banks. The loves of his life were his wife and his boys. Gene loved the three of them more than anything in this world and anybody who knew him would tell you the same. His love for his family, and the love between Gene and Ashley, was palpable. You never saw a prouder man than when you saw Gene looking at his two boys. Gene loved being a father and was the leader of his family, always so present and patient.



There is no doubt why Gene was the way he was. His Cincinnati family truly are some of the most loving, genuine, and welcoming people you could ever meet. Family is the epicenter of everything they do. Because of them and the values they instilled, Gene became the most amazing father, husband, son, brother, and friend.



Gene loved showing his friends and family how much he cared about them. He was often found entertaining people by the grill or in the pro shop. Gene also had a love for the outdoors and spent many hours working in the yard, making home improvements, and building playsets for his boys to make his ideal family home. Gene had a green thumb and has occasionally been caught eating chocolate chip cookies while watering his orchids in the house. A true adventurer in his college days, he enjoyed activities such as rafting, mountain biking, ice climbing, and skydiving.



Gene was a Purdue Boilermaker fan but over time he became a UGA Bulldog, much to Ashley's delight. And while his job title was a golf pro, it was more than just a job. He absolutely loved the game of golf and instilled that love in his sons. The young Siller boys quickly became just as passionate about playing golf. In fact, every Sunday you could find Gene playing a round of 18 holes with his sons.



Wherever he was, people looked up to and respected Gene. He was authentic, genuine, kind, and a friend to all. Gene loved to celebrate others' accomplishments and made the people around him comfortable and happy. He had the biggest heart for all people and animals and was always willing to help. Gene was so protective of his friends and family. Even growing up, his sisters have memories of their cool brother "GK" always looking out for and protecting them. He was strong, centered, and ethically grounded, never wavering from doing what he believed was the right thing to do. Gene made the people around him better just by knowing and loving him.



Gene is survived by his wife, Ashley Bouknight Siller, and sons, Beau, 7, and Banks, 5. He is also survived by his parents, Sharon and Eugene Siller; sister, Kristy Verticchio (Tony), and their three daughters; sister, Kimberly Goodstein (Ryan), and their three sons.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 11 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Gene's funeral service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Monday, July 12 at 11:00 AM followed by a private family burial.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to honor Gene by making donations to the Gene Siller Memorial Grant at https://go.rallyup.com/georgiapgafoundation. The Gene Siller Memorial Grant was created through the generosity of the Georgia PGA Foundation in order to honor Gene's life and his passion for junior golf. This grant will provide financial assistance to competitive junior golfers in need throughout the state of Georgia.



Checks may also be made payable to:



Georgia PGA Foundation



Memo: Gene Siller Memorial Grant



2205 Northside Drive NW, Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30305



Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.



Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home



150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040



770-886-9899



