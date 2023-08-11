SILLAY, Karl Peter "Pete"



Pete was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. He was a sailor, inventor, and entrepreneur that sought to make the world a better place. Pete was born October 15, 1941, in Rochester New York and passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023, in Nashville, TN.



Pete is survived by his sons, Karl Arthur Sillay (m. Elizabeth Gernert Sillay) and Alan Peter Sillay; grandchildren, Andrew Karl Sillay, Caroline Alexandra Sillay, and Elizabeth Grace Sillay; mother, Irene Adams Sillay; siblings, Mark Helmuth Sillay (m. Barbara; children, Jennifer, Stephen), Pamela Sillay Perotto (children, Ronald and Rosemary), and James Arrow.



Pete's funeral will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Rochester, New York. A celebration of life will occur at a later date in Nashville.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Sail to Prevail, which serves to provide therapy through sailing for people with disabilities, a cause to which Pete also devoted his time, talents, dedication, and compassion.



