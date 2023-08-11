Sillay, Karl Peter

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

SILLAY, Karl Peter "Pete"

Pete was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. He was a sailor, inventor, and entrepreneur that sought to make the world a better place. Pete was born October 15, 1941, in Rochester New York and passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

Pete is survived by his sons, Karl Arthur Sillay (m. Elizabeth Gernert Sillay) and Alan Peter Sillay; grandchildren, Andrew Karl Sillay, Caroline Alexandra Sillay, and Elizabeth Grace Sillay; mother, Irene Adams Sillay; siblings, Mark Helmuth Sillay (m. Barbara; children, Jennifer, Stephen), Pamela Sillay Perotto (children, Ronald and Rosemary), and James Arrow.

Pete's funeral will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Rochester, New York. A celebration of life will occur at a later date in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Sail to Prevail, which serves to provide therapy through sailing for people with disabilities, a cause to which Pete also devoted his time, talents, dedication, and compassion.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Testimony begins in challenge of Ga. ban on treatment for trans kids
5h ago

Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen
8h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

DEVELOPING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
7h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

DEVELOPING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
7h ago

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Woods, Mary
1h ago
Stinson, Montay
1h ago
Watkins, Mamie
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
12h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top