Siler, Ruth

SILER (MEADOWS), Ruth

Ruth Meadows Siler of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on April 8, 2022 at the age of 97. She was the only child of Ruby and Arthur Meadows. Family and friends will remember her for "telling it like it is", traveling far and wide, painting florals and landscapes, and helping others. For over 50 years, Ruth enjoyed being a member of the Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred Siler. She is survived by her three children, Stanley Siler, Charles Siler, and Becky Siler, her grandchildren, Gina Simpson, Steven Siler, Max Herndon, and Jesse Herndon, and 5 great grandchildren, Hannah Herndon, Jayme Herndon, Josh Simpson, Elizabeth Simpson, and John Simpson. A funeral service is scheduled for 12 noon Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 til Noon on Tuesday. The graveside service will be at 2:30 PM at Beulah Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA. Wages and Sons, 1040 Main Street, Stone Mountain, Georgia 770-469-9811 online condolences at www.wagesandsons.com




Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel

1040 Main Street

Stone Mountain, GA

30083

https://www.wagesandsons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

