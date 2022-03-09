SILAS, Doris Slaton
Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Silas, of Jonesboro, will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Friendship Community Church, 4141 Old Fairburn Road, Atlanta, GA 30349. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Mrs. Silas, will be available for viewing today, from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
