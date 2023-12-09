SIKES, Carolyn



Carolyn Sue Sikes was born on November 22, 1938, in Houston, TX, to Carrie and Clifford Meeler. She passed away on October 24,2023, in Atlanta, GA, and will be best remembered for all things 1950s, especially the automobiles. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Marvin. Carolyn was by her husband's side as they operated their business, Sikes Transportation Services, until retirement. Their social life revolved around various car clubs including: the local Amazing Corvette Club, N. Ga. Jaguar Club, Jaguar Society, N. Ga. Studebaker Club, and Atlanta Classic Thunderbird Club. She is survived by her children: Sherry Kliossis (Angelo), Cissy Boyd (Joseph), Marvin E. Sikes, III, and Carrie Knight (Philip). Preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Carolyn; and she also leaves behind seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Carolyn is also survived by her brother, Dennis Allen (Joanne). Private services were held at an earlier date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Humane Society.





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