SIKES, Betty Jean



Betty Jean Sikes passed away Tuesday, September 20. She has gone to reunite with Daddy, Judy and Grady.



She is survived by daughter, Linda Sikes Johnson; grandchildren, Kevin (Kathy) Parker, Bonnie ( Junyer) Green, Julia (Scotty) Cavin and David (Candy) Johnson; 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was a member of Gordon Street Baptist Church, Utoy Springs Baptist College and Lithia Heights Baptist Church. She was Church Secretary and head of the Kitchen Committee at Lithia Heights for many years.



There will be a graveside service Saturday, October 1 at 11 AM at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.

