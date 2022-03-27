ajc logo
Sigman, Margarette

SIGMAN, Margarette

December 5, 1930 -

March 21, 2022

Margarette Murphy Ligon Sigman transitioned from this life on Monday, March 21, 2022, at home in Cumming, GA, with loving family, friends, and her beloved rescue dogs, Buddy and Dandy by her side. An interesting and complex woman, she was born Emma Margarette Murphy in the heart of the Great Depression on December 5, 1930, in Tulsa, OK. She graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1948. Moving to Georgia in the early 1960s, she spent the bulk of her adult life in Warner Robins, GA, where she was active in her church and community. She had a long career as a secretary-stenographer, most notably at Robins Air Force Base.

Her Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Ball Ground Botanical Garden (https://www.ballgroundgardenclub.com/ball-ground-botanical-garden). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Humane Society or a local animal shelter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna Ruby (nee Van Brunt) and John Augustus Murphy (Tulsa, OK); and sister, Joan Augusta Eaton (Massachusetts). She is survived by her children, Renee Margarette Ligon (Kathleen, GA), Michael Richard Ligon (Arizona), Rhea Catherine Williamson (Douglasville, GA), and Mary Elizabeth Martz (Ron – Cumming, GA); her sister, Edna Renee Murphy (Raleigh, NC); 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was cared for in cremation by Ingram Funeral Home where you can express condolences, learn more about her life, and share memories at ingramfuneralhome.com.




Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

