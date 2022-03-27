Sigler, Jeannine

SIGLER (Andrieux), Jeannine Yvonne



Jeannine Yvonne Andrieux Sigler, 88, passed away March 13, 2022, at Vitality Lady Lake in Lady Lake, FL. Jeannine was the widow of the late Roy Harold Sigler, and the daughter of Jean Louis Alphonse Andrieux and Marie Louise Francoise Alphonse Boisivon. She was born April 6, 1933, in Paris, France. Growing up in Paris, she was a survivor of WWII which fostered her pure nature of always showing love and gratitude to others. She never met a person she could not charm with her kindness and wit, and her smile and laughter filled every room with joy and light.



She met the love of her life, Roy, after the war, and it was truly love at first sight. The language barrier proved to be no obstacle for the beautiful journey that they ventured on together. Soon after getting married in January of 1955, she became a citizen of the United States which remained one of her proudest accomplishments. She lived all over the US as well as France and Germany while Roy was enlisted in the US Army, and after he retired from military service while employed by Westin Hotels & Resorts, including San Francisco, Colorado Springs, Kansas City, and Atlanta.



Jeannine was a fearless woman, but a loving and gentle mother to her five children and to countless others who were blessed to have crossed paths with her. After her husband passed away, Jeannine remained in Morrow, GA for another 25 years where she worked at the Le Voyage Day Care Center for Growth in Jonesboro. She was a champion for young children through her work as she helped nurture infants and toddlers during the span of over 15 years. She was honored in April 1988 as one of Georgia's Top 10 Child Care Professionals. After retiring, she remained in Georgia until she moved to North Carolina, and then settled in Florida to live out the rest of her life.



The love and generosity she shared throughout her life was easily exemplified by her love for spending time in her garden. Her own garden was a masterpiece, but as it always was in her lifetime, it was what she did for others that embodied our Memé. Whenever a member of our family moved to a new location, the first step would be for Memé to visit and create one of her works of art. The passion and love she poured into her gardening turned many households into homes, and the beauty that remained for years to come was a perfect embodiment of the love and lasting impact she had on her loved ones.



Jeannine's husband – Roy Harold Sigler, a veteran of three wars – preceded her in death, and we rejoice that she is once more reunited with her beloved darling. Jeannine was the last of eight siblings to grace the earth, and she now sits alongside them at the Lord's table watching over and protecting us.



Surviving her are her children, Harold Sigler and his wife, Vivian Stroud (The Villages, FL), Yvonne Mullen and her husband, Steve Mullen (Leewood, KS), Cynthia Corley and her husband, Christopher Corley (The Villages, FL), Diane Kennedy and her husband, Bo Kennedy (Sugarland, TX), and Odette Sigler (Waxhaw, NC).



The legacy of her warm, beautiful, and pure spirit will live on for centuries to come through her children, grandchildren (Nicolette Grajo, Cameron Corley, Ella Sigler, Babak Mozafari, Kesia Mozafari, Jaime Bryan, and Courtney Rickard), great-grandchildren (Brooklyn Grajo and Leona Watrous) and nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. Jeannine's final resting place will be with her husband in Marietta, GA, in the Marietta National Cemetery. Her family wishes to express gratitude, love, and appreciation to all the caring and loving individuals over the years who affectionately embraced Miss Jeannine, or Memé, as a part of their lives. Her kind, loving, and beautiful spirit will forever live on with all those who were blessed to have known her, and her sweet smiling face and warm laughter will forever be etched into the memories of entire communities. Few people in this world can only hope to fill a room with wonderful, vibrant energy like she could so effortlessly. Her family will miss her smiling face and warm hugs, but we find peace knowing that she will forever be our guardian angel as we begin to heal. God has you in his loving arms, and we will forever have you in our hearts!



