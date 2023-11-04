Siegel, Garry

SIEGEL, Dr. Garry



Dr. Garry E. Siegel, age 65, passed away after a brief battle with brain cancer on November 1, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his family. A native Atlantan, Garry grew up in Morningside, finishing (then) Grady High School before graduating Phi Beta Kappa from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Garry received his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta before completing his surgical OB-GYN training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Garry married his BBYO sweetheart, Beth Mitchell, in July 1980, expanding their family to include their son, Eric, and daughter, Amanda. After a brief stint in Jacksonville, Florida, Garry ultimately felt the pull back to Atlanta; he later set up a private obstetrics and gynecology practice that he ran until he semi-retired from full-time work in 2017, delivering thousands of babies for women across metro Atlanta over 30 years. His relentless dedication to his work was echoed in Garry's commitment to his extended family. His greatest pride was his role as Zayde to his three grandchildren, taking to daily FaceTime calls or virtually-sent singing videos when he wasn't making them laugh hysterically during regular travels to Austin and New Orleans. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy, and will be best remembered for: his charm and success as a physician; a deep loyalty to those he loved; minor celebrity status as frequent contributor "DGS" on the Ball & Chain Podcast; a passion for the Braves and Formula 1; and unfailing intellect. Garry is survived by wife Beth; children Eric Siegel (Kyle) and Amanda Walker (Mark); grandchildren Miriam Siegel, Hattie Walker, and Max Siegel; siblings Judy Schulman (Alan), Richard Siegel, and Mark Eden (Jane); his mother Lorraine Siegel; and a slew of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins who will all miss his witty and playful personality. He was predeceased by his parents, Sylvia and Louis Siegel. A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 5, 1 PM at Arlington Memorial Park. Donations may be made to The UAB OB/GYN Fund for Excellence in Education or Friends of the IDF. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



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