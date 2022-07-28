SIEGEL, David



Mr. David Siegel of Atlanta, passed away July 24, 2022. Mr. Siegel was born in Atlanta on November 15,1968. Surviving are his mom Mimi Siegel Cohen and Stepdad Dr. Lawrence Cohen, Atlanta; brother Aron Siegel; sister Shayna Siegel Flash, brother-in-law Jeffrey Flash, nephews Zachary and Brandon, niece Jacqueline; stepsisters Simone, and Jennifer; stepbrother Scott and many Filsoof and Siegel cousins. Funeral services will be held Thursday July 28, 2022 at 12:00 in the Ellman Chapel at Ahavath Achim Synagogue. 600 Peachtree Battle Ave NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30327. Mr. Siegel was a University of Georgia Alumn, Nova Southeastern Physicians Assistant school graduate, AEPi brother and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

