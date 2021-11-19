SIEGEL, Alvin



Dr. Alvin Paul Siegel, 86, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021, at home with his family. Alvin was born June 20, 1935 in Atlanta, GA, and attended Grady and Northside High Schools. He then went on attend and graduate from Emory University. During his younger years, he was a camp counselor at Camp Blue Star, and was also known for teaching ballroom dancing for which he was often referred to as "Little Freddy"(Astaire). He went on to attend University of Pittsburgh Dental School and graduated in 1960. While in Pittsburgh, he met the love of his life, Dorene Stein; they would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary this December. After dental school, Alvin served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, stationed in Key West, Florida, where he proudly accepted the award for "The Most Unseaworthy" after a fishing trip. In 1962, he moved back to Atlanta and opened his dental practice. Alvin was member of numerous civic and professional organizations, none more important to him than Alpha Omega International Dental fraternity, for which he served as past president of the Atlanta chapter. Alvin is survived by his devoted and adoring wife Dorene, and his 3 children Robyn (Mark) Clark, Halli (Michael) Jones, and Harris (Gayle). He was also the most beloved Grandpa to Britni Ashkinazy; Ryan (Joy) Jones; Marlee Jones; and Lauren, Ashlely and Meredith Siegel. Alvin brought much laughter and joy to those around him through his love of magic, hypnotism, and his art of telling jokes. Graveside service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, on Friday November 19 at 3:30 PM, with Rabbi Ron Segal officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to LDBF for Parkinson's or the Parkinson's Foundation. The funeral will be livestreamed. To view the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

