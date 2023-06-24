SIDOR, Mary



If you and your checked luggage arrived at the same final destination while traveling on Delta Airlines, you should know Mary Ann Colstrup Sidor once worked on programming to make that joyful event more likely. Under mostly sunny skies on the afternoon of June 1, 2023, at the age of 73, Mary departed for heaven, her final destination, in the presence of family and surrounded by love. A lengthy illness hastened her journey.



Mary, the middle of three children was born February 8, 1950, to the late Albert (Bud) Colstrup and the late Opal Colstrup (née Knutson). She grew up in Albert Lea, MN with her sister Susan and her brother, the late James Colstrup.



Active in 4H growing up, Mary helped her family raise strawberries and even earned the title Little Miss Breadbaker of Freeborn County, MN. After coming to Georgia, Mary became an avid fan of NASCAR and was a volunteer lap timer for the Richard Petty team during the 1970s.



Mary earned a Bachelor's degree from Georgia State University and trained in computer programming while working for Delta Air Lines. She truly enjoyed the challenge of programming and camaraderie with her coworkers. Mary was enthusiastic about helping others and ran twelve marathons with "Team in Training" to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. After retiring from Delta, Mary helped others as a fitness coach and manager at Curves for Women. She thrived on the fellowship and fun times with her "Curves Girls".



Mary loved travel and adventure. She visited four continents and set out on numerous hikes, rafting trips, and bicycle rides. However, her favorite activity was relaxing on the deck with her devoted husband Karl at their home in Roswell, GA.



Mary's spiritual journey involved a deep and abiding Christian faith that kept her anchored during turbulent times. She was active in the Lutheran Church and was a source of comfort and stability to family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Karl Sidor; daughter, Kelley O'Donnell of Sandy Springs; son, Andrew (Kimberly) O'Donnell of Buchanan; sister, Susan (Chuck) Rye of Mound, MN; grandchildren, Christopher, David, Molly, Charlotte, Emma, Austin, Skyler; and many nieces and nephews.



A service celebrating Mary's life will take place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2922 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066. There will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall after the service.



