SIDMAN, Janice



Janice (Jan) passed away July 24, 2022 with her loving husband, Bernie and son, Robert by her side. In addition to her husband Bernie Sidman, she leaves her son Robert Brookman, his wife Jeannine and grandsons Robbie and Thomas, her son Matthew Brookman, his wife Lisa and granddaughter Savannah. She is also survived by her sister Nellie Melaika and godson Chuck Zilinski and nephews John Zilinski, Stephen Zilinski and Paul Zilinski. She was preceded in death by her parents Polly and Charles Melaika, her sister Anne Zilinski and brother Frank Melaika. Jan graduated from Athol High School class of 1949. She moved to Hartford, CT and worked for many years at Pratt & Whitney. She also worked weekends for many years at Em's Bake Shop at the Vernon Circle. She was a dedicated hard worker and did what was needed to take care of her family. She loved her sons and grandchildren and moved to Georgia to be closer to them. When the grandchildren would visit it was a special time. She loved when the grandsons would drop by with their friends. Snacks and drinks were always on the menu. Her and Bernie would make monthly trips to see Matthew, Lisa and Savannah in North Carolina to enjoy quality time and making memories. Many people knew her as the woman at the grocery store with coupons. She hit a half dozen stores a day for exercise and social time. If she ran into you, she would take a look in your carriage and provide some coupons for what you were buying. We all heard this from people for years. She was loved by those who knew her for her generous spirit. She will be deeply missed.



