SICUREZZA, Lou



Lou Sicurezza, 82, passed away peacefully on 1/1/22 surrounded by loving family. Lou was predeceased by his mother, Antoinette and his father, Salvatore. Loving father of Antoinette Stroh (Mike); Sam Sicurezza (Cindy), Paul Sicurezza (Li Shing) and Angie Sicurezza (Nick Reppond). Devoted grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of six. Dear brother of Maureen Monastra-Vrh (Tom) (Joe-deceased) of Naples, Florida and Toni Tortorici (Tony) of Canton, GA. In addition to his sisters, Lou is survived by many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Lou had a zest for life. His interests were many and diverse. He contributed his talents across a variety of fields including music, cooking, restoring cars, scuba diving; travel, and his Catholic faith. Whatever Lou was involved in, he put his heart into. His love of music led him into his early career of teaching music to children in his studio. He moved on to Sales and Promotion for companies including Decca Records, Atlantic Records, ABC Records, and finally again for Atlantic Records. Lou always enjoyed cooking and spent hours, even after his daily long commute from NYC and especially on his weekends doing so. Prior to retiring, he traveled to Europe and many Caribbean islands, where he learned and practiced scuba diving. He started collecting old cars which he lovingly restored. In the past few years, Lou became involved in his church and started teaching CCD classes.



Friends and family may attend a Requiem Mass at Saint Francis de Sales Church, Mableton, GA on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration in his memory will held at some future time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales. Share a memory at WhiteColumnsFuneralChapel.com

