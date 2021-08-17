ajc logo
Sicard, Barbara

SICARD (GILMORE), Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Gilmore Sicard, 89, of Roswell, GA, died, Saturday, August 14, 2021. She was born in Mobile, AL, and reared in New Orleans, LA, by Otis and Edith May Clark Gilmore. Barbara met her husband of 65 years at the Federal Reserve Bank in New Orleans, where they both worked. They later transferred to the branch in Atlanta, GA. They were huge LSU fans and enjoyed tennis, swimming, traveling, camping and spending time with family and friends. Barbara was a devout Catholic and an avid knitter who loved feeding the birds and watching the animal life on the lake. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Raymond Sicard, their son Rene Sicard, her sister Marilyn Gilmore and her brother Sunny Gilmore. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Sykes; grandchildren Benjamin Sicard, Jenna Sicard and Dustin Newsome; and great-grandson Tristin Sicard. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 19, 3 PM at Arlington Memorial Park.




