SIBLEY, Martha Poer



Augusta, GA - Entered into rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, Mrs. Martha Poer Sibley, 83, loving wife of the late Samuel Hale Sibley.



Martha was a member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church. A beautiful Southern lady, she enjoyed shopping for a new hat and sharing a homemade sweet treat. Known to her family as "Mopsy," she was the happiest when surrounded by her grandchildren, fussing about the yard, and trips to the ocean and the mountains. She treasured her family, friends, neighbors and her weekly beauty parlor visits.



Family members include her daughters: Amanda Sibley Fulcher (John), Katherine Sibley Gibson (Scott), and Patricia Sibley Sims (Fred); grandchildren: Whitley Fulcher, Chelsea Fulcher, Courtney Gibson, Kendall Gibson (Anna), Madeline Sims, and Franklin Sims; brother: David Henry Poer, Jr. (Louise); sister: Elizabeth Poer Hanger (Jimmy); devoted friend and companion: Rosa Morton; and several nieces and nephews that she adored. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Poer Allen.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Robert F. Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Masks are recommended, but not required.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hale Foundation, P.O. Box 2843, Augusta, GA 30914-284.



