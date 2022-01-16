SIBLEY, George R.



George Richard Sibley, 82, died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:07pm, at Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta, GA, from injuries sustained from a fall on Saturday, January 8.



Born in Canton, GA to Alfred Martin Sibley and Perla Maxine Nettles Sibley (both deceased), he is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lani Sibley, children Todd Sibley, Mary-Margaret Mertz, and Elizabeth Moore, grandchildren Myles Mertz, Ethan Martin, Grayson Sibley, and Mila Sibley, as well as numerous relatives he loved dearly.



After growing up in Decatur, GA, he has been a resident of the Morningside area of Atlanta for the past 40 years. A graduate of Decatur High School, class of 1957, he also attended the University of Georgia and Georgia State University, attaining Bachelor and Masters degrees.



Being a musician and composer most of his life, music was one of his main passions, along with writing poetry and short stories, and reading and studying literature and the English language. He also very much enjoyed playing tennis most weekends with his friends in Avondale Estates.



A celebration of his life will be announced soon.

